Bluffs council to discuss proposing L.B. 357 tax, outside contract support

Scottsbluff city staff Monday evening will make a presentation to the city council on the possbility of placing an additional half cent sales tax proposal before voters in November to fund infrastructure improvements.

A similar attempt in the 2016 primary failed by a 959 to 791 margin.

The tax would raise an estimated approximately $1.8 million a year, and the presentation suggests a ten year time frame before it would sunset or be reconsidered.

The presentation says there are specific items the money would be used for, including repairs to major streets in the community and replacement of aging water lines.

The council will also discuss their contractual support to outside organizations that totaled nearly one and a quarter million dollars in fiscal 2016-17. The figure included $173,000 to Simmons-Olsen for legal and prosecution services, $344,000 to M.C. Schaff for engineering services, and $45,000 to Intralinks Inc. for part-time network and systems support.