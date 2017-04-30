Bluffs council to hold second reading of lodging tax ordinance

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening will consider on second reading an ordinance that will provide for a four percent occupational tax on hotel accommodations to assist with continued declines in sales tax receipts.

Sales tax receipts have shown a decline in 4 of the past 7 months, with April tax revenues down well over 7% at mid-month. The lodging tax is estimated to provide another $300,000 of annual revenue to the city that can be used to balance a struggling general fund.

A motion to waive three readings of the ordinance died for a lack of a second two weeks ago, so the ordinance will go through the three reading process before going into effect.