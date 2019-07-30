class="post-template-default single single-post postid-398559 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Bluffs Council Updated On Projects/Approve Potential Match Dollars For Lead Abatement

BY Dave Strang | July 30, 2019
Scottsbluff Public Works Director Mark Bohl updates City Council on current projects. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening received updates on every current project in the city.

Updates from Public Works Director Mark Bohl included the progress on development of a Regional Landfill, completion of the 42nd street project, the status of the 23 club project, progress on the solar project at the Lander’s Soccer Complex, the Monument Valley Pathway project, where the process is at with the 18th Street Plaza, the RFQ for school safety zones, and updates on a number of construction projects underway in the city.

The council Monday also took no action but requested further information on doubling the city’s hotel occupation tax from 4 percent to 8 percent, and the potential for an occupation tax for fireworks vendors.

The council did approve a request from Panhandle Area Development District earmarking a portion of an anticipated grant for Owner Occupied Rehabilitation to help fund a county-wide lead abatement grant.

PADD Community and Regional Planner Megan Koppenhafer the grant would provide $1 million in funds to abate lead county wide in the homes of families with children under the age of 6.

PADD Community and Regional Planner Megan Koppenhafer explains Lead Abatement grant to Scottsbluff City Council (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

Monday’s action will allow Scottsbluff to direct funds toward their $100,000 (or 10%) required match pending approval of the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Grant.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
