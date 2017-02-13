Bluffs couple arrested on variety of drug charges

A Scottsbluff couple lands themselves in jail following a weekend disturbance at their home on 9th Street.

Court documents say police were dispatched to the home of 28-year-old Todd Coe and 27-year-old Tiegen West after receiving a call from their landlord. The landlord said that Coe had up to a half pound of marijuana in the residence, and police then acquired a search warrant for the home.

During a search, officers found a shotgun and .22 handgun, a baggie of methamphetamine, a container with THC wax, a container with marijuana, and hydrocodone. They also found baggies and a scale, which are common for packaging and weighing narcotics for sale.

Officers also had a relative remove three children from the residence.

Both are charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine, THC Wax, Hydrocodone), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.

Coe, who is a felon, is also facing a charge of : Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. His bond has been set at $96,000 at 10%, West’s bond has been set at $86,000 at 10%.

Both are set to make their first appearance on the charges at 1:30 p.m. in Scotts Bluff County Court.