Bluffs couple charged of child abuse, accused of having teen smoke meth with them

A Scottsbluff couple has been arrested and charged after allegedly allowing a 13-year-old girl to smoke methamphetamine and marijuana with them.

36-year-old Stefanie Taylor and 39-year-old Daniel Magdaleno are charged with Committing Intentional Child Abuse (No Injury) and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Court documents say the girl’s father contacted authorities after she went to visit a relative at her residence at the Sportsman Inn. The girl said Taylor and Magdaleno had her smoke marijuana with them during a February visit. In an April visit, Taylor and Magdaleno reportedly had the girl smoke meth with them.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies executed a search warrant on the residence and found a green pipe with suspected meth residue in it, as well as other items with suspected methamphetamine residue, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Taylor and Magdaleno were arrested and are set to make their first appearance on the charges on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.