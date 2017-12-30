Bluffs couple open 4th panhandle Domino’s

Quietly and without fanfare, Mike and Erica Hackett of Scottsbluff have opened a fourth Domino’s Pizza in the panhandle this week.

The new one is on West 6th Street in Chadron and includes seating for 42 in addition to the chain’s traditional home delivery.

The Hacketts also opened Domino’s in Scottsbluff in 2001, Torrington 2 years ago, and Gering last year. Erica Hackett says she and her husband are already planning their next expansion with a move into Alliance in the next year or two. They’ve also looked at Sidney, but are waiting to see what happens to the real estate market when Bass Pro Shops begins to eliminate Cabela’s headquarter jobs.

The Hacketts received 2 loans from the city of Chadron as part of the financing for the $1.4-million dollar project – $168,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant Reuse Loan Fund and$82,000 from the LB-840 economic development sales tax.