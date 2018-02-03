Bluffs hoping use of L.B.840 funds will hike city revenues

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says declining sales tax revenues continue to be an issue for the city.

Johnson told KNEB News the current budget reflects the anticipated downturn. Johnson says sales tax revenues are currently down $86,000 from last year, but that is not at the 4% negative pace established in the budget.

Johnson says the city will be trying to use L.B. 840 funds to help stimulate the local economy, noting he expects the council to consider use of the funds for several projects in the near future.

Johnson noted the city council recently committed up to one million dollars in L.B. 840 funds to be used as a match for state housing money available through legislation passed by the Unicameral.