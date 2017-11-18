class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273030 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs ice skating rink to have grand opening next Saturday

BY Kevin Mooney | November 18, 2017
The new Black Hills Energy Ice Skating Rink at the 18th Street Plaza will have its grand opening Saturday, November 25th.

The skating rink is in an attractive fenced in area with a skate renting shed that will be manned by various volunteer groups.

 

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson said  he is anticipating a lot of activity at the 18th Street Plaza and the ice skating area will be one of the key things  that “will bring the downtown plaza to life.”

Ribbon cutting and pictures will begin at 4:30pm.

