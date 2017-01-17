Bluffs man accused in New Year’s Eve murder makes first court appearance

A 64-year-old Scottsbluff man charged with the murder of 48-year-old Melissa May of Scottsbluff made his first court appearance Tuesday in Scotts Bluff County Court. Lucio Munoz is charged with first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the death early New Year’s Eve.

Munoz is accused of stabbing May multiple times in his apartment unit at the R.C. Scot Apartment complex in Scottsbluff. Judge Kris Mickey said a preliminary hearing will be set in the coming weeks and bond remains at $200,000 cash.

Munoz waived extradition from Bradley, illinois following his arrest there in earlier January. Court documents regarding the arrest and investigation have been sealed.