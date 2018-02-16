Bluffs man accused in theft of firearms from local garage

A 31-year-old Scottsbluff man has been charged with the burglary of a local garage and shop where a dozen firearms were taken.

Court documents says Juan Godinez was developed as a suspect by Scottsbluff Police after a witness observed two suspicious people place items in a vehicle from a residential garage in the 2900 block of Avenue E on February 9th .

From the witness’ description, Police were able to identify the car and its registered owner, contact the person driving and then identify Godinez as the person allegedly involved in the burglary.

The crime scene showed the garage had been forcibly opened and glass from a gun cabinet had been shattered. The owner of the residence identified four rifles and eight shotguns plus a surveillance system valued at nearly $7,000 had been taken. During the search of a home where Godinez was arrested 9 of the 12 stolen guns were recovered along with boots and other clothes the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance video.