Bluffs man accused of beating fiance, taking their baby

A 24 year old Scottsbluff man accused of beating his fiance and taking their 6 month old child early Friday morning has been arrested for child abuse and third degree domestic assault.

Court documents indicate Scottsbluff Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of E 20th Street where a woman told them her fiance Develyn Tasby had “choked her out” and taken their baby. Police said the woman had swelling around her neck and her left eye hurt.

The woman told Police she was holding the baby during an argument when Tasby choked her from behind on a bed . The victim said she fell on the floor and Tasby twisted her arm behind her back and she released the child.

Tasby made his first court appearance on the charges Friday