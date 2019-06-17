Bluffs man accused of child abuse; strangulation

A 35-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested and charged with three counts of Intentional Child Abuse and one count of strangulation.

David Billie is accused of assaulting three children, aged nine, eight and five during an altercation Thursday night at a residence in the Bellevue addition in Gering. Billie also reportedly choked the five-year-old.

He was arrested Friday night on the four Class 3A Felonies and booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 bond at 10%.

Billie will make his first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.