Bluffs man accused of setting house on fire after domestic dispute

A 27 year old Scottsbluff man is facing an arson charge after the reported escalation of a domestic dispute.

Christian Ramirez was arrested Saturday afternoon after police were initially dispatched to a residence at 506 West 20th Street in Scottsbluff on Friday.

Court documents say his domestic partner told them the two had been arguing recently and she suspected Ramirez of vandalizing the interior of the house and starting a fire that caused extensive damage to the home.

The documents say Ramirez confronted and argued with his domestic partner at her work prior to returning to the home on Friday. He then allegedly returned to the home where he destroyed thousands of dollars of the couple’s joint property inside the residence.

Ramirez is then accused of starting the fire near the back of the home using personal articles from the female’s dresser as fuel for the fire, which was extinguished after the Scottsbluff officer initially responding to the disturbance called the fire department.

After being interviewed by police through an interpreter Saturday, Ramirez was taken into custody and charged with 2nd degree arson.

He was scheduled for a first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court on Monday.