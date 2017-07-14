Bluffs man accused of statutory rape

A 19 year old Scottsbluff man has been accused of statutory rape.

Kobe Paez is accused in the first degree sexual asaault of a 14 year old girl and enticement by an electronic communication device.

Court documents says Police were contacted by the victim’s mother, who was concerned about messages between Paez and the victim and a visit by Paez at the house. The next day, July 10th, the mother reported a sexual assault after the victim had disclosed to her aunt that she had unprotected sex with the suspect.

After the victim indicated during a forensic interview that she told Paez she was a minor prior to the alleged sexual encounter, he was taken into custody. Police also seized messages from the victim’s tablet regarding conversations with the suspect.