Bluffs man and juvenile brother charged with assault, robbery

A 20 year old Scottsbluff man who is accused of assaulting and robbing another man at the victim’s home early Sunday morning has been arrested on six charges including robbery and first degree assault.

Court documents say the victim met Sean Clouse and his 17 year old brother at Northwood Park, where he invited them to his residence to drink alcohol even though he had never met them before. The victim advised once the two came to his home, one of them began assaulting him, punching him in the face a dozen times while the other person went through his pants. The brothers eventually took cash, prescription pills, a digital camera, a laptop and a large amount of coins.

Police later observed the brothers walking downtown and took Clouse and his brother into custody after a brief chase. Court documents say preliminary breath tests showed the brothers were legally intoxicated and an interview of Clouse substantiated the victim’s story. His brother will face charges in juvenile court. All of the stolen items were recovered.

The victim, who had a broken nose and possibly two broken eye sockets, was taken to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.