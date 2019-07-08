Bluffs man arrested again on meth charge

A 39-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested after police found more than one ounce of methamphetamine in his vehicle that was used in a June shoplifting case.

Brian Ross is charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams)- a Class 1C Felony.

Court documents say that Ross and Cleveland Burnett were in a white SUV that was serving as a getaway vehicle for a June 22nd shoplifting case at the Scottsbluff Walmart.

Austen Ferguson was caught leaving the store with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, and witnesses say he yelled at Ross and Burnett to meet him in an adjacent parking lot.

Burnett was driving Ross’s vehicle when police contacted them, and officers found 9 grams of methamphetamine in Burnett’s sock. Ross denied consent for a search of the vehicle, so police obtained a search warrant for the SUV.

The following day, the SUV was searched and officers found 32.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Ross has had previous run-ins with the law. Back in 2012, he was caught selling methamphetamine in a controlled buy conducted by the WING Drug Task Force while he was an employee at Taco Town.

In 2013, Ross nearly ran over a police officer after he was caught selling meth in another controlled purchase and tried to flee in his vehicle once the transaction was complete.

During that trial, Ross attempted to bribe one of the jurors by offering him an envelope filled with cash to “help him out” during the trial.

He was ultimately sentenced to 2 to 3 years in prison on convictions of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bribery of a Juror, and was released from prison in April, 2015.

With his latest charges, he could be facing a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison, with a maximum of 50 years if convicted.