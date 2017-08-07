Bluffs man arrested for brandishing pistol during fight

A 25 year old Scottsbluff man is awaiting a first court appearance Monday on charges of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony after allegedly pointing a gun at another man during an argument.

Court documents say police responded to a report of a fight between two individuals on West 20th Street between Avenue D and Avenue E just after midnight early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Christopher Canseco, who advised that he and the victim had been fighting over an earlier incident at a local bar. Canseco indicated that the other party had left the area on foot. Police asked Canseco if he had brandished a firearm, which he denied.

Officers made contact with the other party a couple blocks away, and the victim indicated that Canseco had pulled the firearm from the console of his car and pointed the gun at his head.

Police then searched Canseco’s vehicle and found a .380 caliber Kimber Micro Carry pistol laying on the front seat with a round in the chamber and rounds in the magazine.

Canseco was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The other individual was cited for disorderly conduct and allowed to leave the area.