Bluffs man arrested for firing shots; threatening victims with gun

A 17-year-old from Scottsbluff is being held on a $250,000 bond after using and firing a gun to threaten several people.

Court documents say on Saturday night, Vicente Gonzalez got into an altercation with a 15-year-old, punched him, and then pulled a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun to scare the teen.

One minute later, he got into the backseat of a vehicle and fired a shot at an occupied pickup. The driver of the pickup told police that he was scared and drove off before calling police. The bullet reportedly went through the grill, into the radiator and struck the frame of the pickup.

Approximately three hours later, Gonzalez went to a home on on East 12th Street and pointed the gun at a 27-year-old man who was at the home and told him “It was his town.”

The 27-year-old said the gun wasn’t real, at which point Gonzalez fired a round in the air. The victim then raised his hands and told Gonzalez he didn’t want to do this.

Gonzalez was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle, three counts of Terroristic Threats, Third Degree Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Juvenile Offender.

He will make his first appearance on the charges Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.