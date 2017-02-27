Bluffs man arrested for possessing stolen laptop and meth

A 35 year old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Erick Suarez was a passenger in a pickup with no plates or in-transit stickers that was stopped at 5th and East Overland by Scottsbluff Police.

As officers began to search the vehicle they found a plastic baggie with a white substance stuffed between the front passenger seat. They began questioning Suarez and found a backpack with a laptop computer that had a serial number matching one stolen from West plains LLC, there was also a plastic baggie and two smoking devices that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Suarez was subsequently arrested and will make his first appearance this afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.