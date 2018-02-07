Bluffs man arrested for sending drugs to inmate

A 66-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested after allegedly sending Fentanyl patches to a Goshen County inmate.

Douglas Boyce was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentynal).

Court documents say Boyce had been sending the patches to inmate Stacy Roche at the Goshen County Detention Center. During monitored phone calls, Roche reportedly told Boyce how to mail the Fentanyl so they did not get caught.

Investigators served a search warrant on the 2nd Avenue home in Scottsbluff, and found two boxes of Fentanyl patches in the bedroom.

After Boyce was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted he was trying to “help Roche out” by sending her the patches, but admitted he knew it was wrong.

Boyce will make his first appearance on the charges on Wedneday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.