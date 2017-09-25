class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261811 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs man arrested for sexually assaulting and punching health care professionals

BY Ryan Murphy | September 25, 2017
Bluffs man arrested for sexually assaulting and punching health care professionals
A Scottsbluff man is facing felony charges after reportedly molesting a CNA and  punching a nurse Friday night in the Emergency Room.

Court documents say that 53-year-old Michael Eagle Road Sr. was a patient in the Emergency Room at Regional West on Friday night. He had reportedly urinated  on himself;  so a nurse and a CNA were changing his clothing.

While they were assisting him, Eagle Road Sr. allegedly grabbed the CNA’s buttocks and breasts. The nurse told him that was not appropriate, and he cursed at her and allegedly punched her three times in the chest.

Scottsbluff Police were dispatched and Michael Eagle Road Sr. was arrested on the charges of: 3rd Degree Sexual Assault and 3rd Degree Assault on a Health Care Professional.

