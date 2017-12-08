Bluff’s man arrested for strangling nursing student

A 23 year old Scottsbluff man has been charged with felony domestic assault after Police were contacted when a female nursing student came to class at the Harms Center with bruises and red marks on her neck.

Jordan Holguin is accused of strangling the woman twice late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The documents say the woman believed Holguin was under the influence of drugs, possibly methamphetamine, when the assaults took place in front of her young children.

The victim said she was able to grab a cross and cut Holquin in the back of the head in order to stop the attack. The victim indicated Holguin thought she was cheating on him because she was spending a lot of time on school.

Holguin was arrested at the location where the alleged assault took place after the officer grabbed him out of his vehicle when he refused to exit the car.