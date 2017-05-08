class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234458 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs man arrested for threatening officers

BY Kevin Mooney | May 8, 2017
Home News Regional News
Bluffs man arrested for threatening officers
Courtesy Scotts Bluff County Jail

A 37-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for felony terroristic threats after he reportedly attempted to start a fire and then threatened police officers who responded to the scene.

Captain Tony Straub says Victor Damien Blanco had a shotgun when officers went to the 1300 block of 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Straub says Blanco pointed the gun at them- but when ordered to go to the ground, Blanco obeyed and was taken into custody peacefully. Straub says officers did not discover a fire.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments