Bluffs man arrested for threatening officers

A 37-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for felony terroristic threats after he reportedly attempted to start a fire and then threatened police officers who responded to the scene.

Captain Tony Straub says Victor Damien Blanco had a shotgun when officers went to the 1300 block of 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Straub says Blanco pointed the gun at them- but when ordered to go to the ground, Blanco obeyed and was taken into custody peacefully. Straub says officers did not discover a fire.