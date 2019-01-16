Bluffs man arrested on marijuana distribution charge following probation search

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man who is currently on probation is back in jail after getting caught with more than 5 ounces of marijuana.

On Monday, Scottsbluff Police assisted with a District 12 Probation search at the residence of Edgar Arriaga. During the search, police found 146.6 grams- roughly 5.15 ounces- of marijuana, a scale, and zip-lock baggies.

Arriaga was arrested on a fresh charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute, and is being held on a $60,000 bond at 10%.

In July, Arriaga was sentenced to 3 years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of Attempted Distribution of a Controlled Substance. That stemmed from a March, 2018 investigation where he was caught with 2.2 ounces of marijuana.

Arriaga will make his first appearance on the latest charge Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.