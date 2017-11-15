Bluffs man busted on marijuana charges

A 24-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing a marijuana distribution charge following an early Tuesday morning arrest.

Scottsbluff Police arrested Bryce Wallace after they received a call from the property owners where Wallace was staying. They told police he had been living there for about a week, and saw Wallace hide a bag under the front porch at their home.

When police arrived, they found mason jars and a container that had bags of marijuana in it, as well as drug paraphernalia. The total weight of the marijuana was 9.6 ounces.

Wallace was arrested on the charges of: Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute, Possession of a Marijuana (More than one ounce, less than one pound), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond has been set at $31,500 at 10% and he’s slated to make his first appearance on the charges on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.