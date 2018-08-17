class="post-template-default single single-post postid-329780 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Bluffs man charged in brutal attack on woman who cared for his dogs

BY Kevin Mooney | August 17, 2018
Photo courtesy of Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A 54 year old Scottsbluff man has been charged with felony aggravated assault after he attacked a woman who said she had been allowed to care for his dogs while he worked construction.

The assault happened in the 1700 block of Avenue X in the Hunts Acres area Wednesday evening when Bryan Zitterkopf and another man pulled up to the woman’s house and immediately began striking her outside the home. The victim told Scottsbluff Police the other man hit her in the arm, grabbed her by the neck and pulled her to the ground.

The victim said Zitterkopf struck her in the face with his fist as she tried get in her house. Court documents says once she did make it inside Zitterkopf continued to hit her and struck her in the left eye with a block of granite from the end table. The two men left after one of Zitterkopf’s dogs bit him on the hand.

There is no indication what led to the assault.

