Bluffs man charged in violent attack and refusing to let victim leave home

A 22-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing three felony charges stemming from an alleged violent attack that occurred on earlier this month.

Court documents say that on March 3rd, Sebastian Phillips struck the female victim multiple times resulting in two black-eyes and lots of bruising. It continues that he choked her several times causing her to lose consciousness. Phillips then barricaded the door to the house so the victim could not leave.

The woman later told police that Phillips self medicates himself by smoking methamphetamine and using cocaine. She also said she was not sure if Phillips suffers from an diagnosed mental illness.

The following day, Phillip’s mother came to the house and he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Police were notified when the victim was admitted to the hospital for her injuries- and a warrant for his arrest charging him with 1st Degree Assault, Strangulation, and 1st Degree False Imprisonment.

He is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Monday afternoon.