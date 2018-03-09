Bluffs man charged with aggravated assault

A Scottsbluff man who assaulted the victim because he was drunk and wouldn’t quit talking about his ex-wife has been jailed on a charge of 1st degree assault.

Court documents say doctors at Regional West Medical Center say the victim suffered a concussion when 52 year old Korey Strauch punched him several times in the face.

Strauch told police the victim had come to his house drunk and wouldn’t shut up or leave. Strauch contended he was just defending himself after the victim threw the first punch. Documents say Strauch’s girlfriend indicated the victim threatened her as he reluctantly left.

The victim also reportedly lost consciousness after the assault and the arresting officer said with the extent of the victim’s injuries Strauch hit him more than a few times.