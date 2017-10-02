Bluffs man charged with arson and burglary

A 30 year old Scottsbluff man is facing burglary and arson charges after allegedly breaking into a laundry room at the Sportsman Inn west of Scottsbluff Friday morning, attempting to set the room on fire.

Court documents say Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the business early Friday morning to a reported fire in the laundry room, which was out by the time deputies and rural firefighters arrived.

Deputies were told by managers that a room resident, Andrew Brad, had been informed Thursday that he would be evicted after destroying property, including a tv and dresser.

Deputies then viewed video surveillance of the facility’s laundry room, reportedly showing Brad attempting five times through the night to start the overhead door of the laundry room on fire using gasoline.

The documents say the video shows Brad breaking the door down between one of the failed fire attempts, entering the laundry room and carrying a backpack out a few minutes later.

Some beer and candy bars were reported missing from the laundry room, and when deputies made contact with Brad, the documents say several beer cans were observed as well as the backpack seen taken from the laundry room, which contained a number of candy bars.

Brad was arrested and booked into the Scottsbluff County Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary.