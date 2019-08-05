Bluffs man charged with burglary, theft and forgery

A 42-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing a variety of felony charges stemming from a weekend investigation by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department.

Court documents say the victim noticed that items from the home were missing, including jewelry, checks, and gift cards. Additionally, the victim noticed that forced entry to the home was gained through the garage.

Three of the stolen checks were written to Clifford Bowles and signed with a forged signature, and at least one piece of jewelry was pawned locally by Bowles.

He was arrested on charges including Burglary, Forgery, and Theft By Unlawful Taking, and will make his first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon in Scotts County Court.