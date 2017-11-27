Bluffs man charged with child abuse; trespassing

A 35-year-old Scottsbluff man was arrested late Sunday night after reportedly trying to gain entry to a home on East Overland.

Court documents say Albert Littlewolf was in the front yard of the home and exposed himself in front of girls aged 10 and 2. The homeowners told Littlewolf to leave, but instead tried to forcibly enter the home.

Scottsbluff officers made contact with him, and he showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Once he was transported to the detention center, Littlewolf reportedly attempted to punch one of the arresting officers.

Littlewolf was booked into the jail on the charges of: Child Abuse, Trespassing, Attempted Assault on an Officer, and Resisting an Officer. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.