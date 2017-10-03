Bluffs man charged with child abuse

A Scottsbluff man accused of disciplining a young girl by slapping her hard enough to cause bruising and marks on her face has been arrested and charged with intentional child abuse.

27-year-old Dominick Hoffa is accused of injuring the child on September 21st for making too much noise while running down the hall of his apartment.

The child’s day care operator called police after noticing the marks that ran from the child’s ear to her forehead. Hoffa was taken into custody after he was interviewed by Police and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A preliminary hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 16, bond has been set at $25,000 at ten percent.