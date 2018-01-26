Bluffs man charged with pipe assault

A Scottsbluff man has been charged with second degree assault after allegedly hitting another man over the head with a pipe.

Court documents say the September 28th incident occurred when the victim answered the door after Harold Red Bear came to a Scottsbluff residence and asked if his cousin was there. A witness also indicated Red Bear showed a gun from his waistband and pointed to it during the conversation before fleeing on foot.

Red Bear is being held on $50,000 bond pending his February 6th preliminary hearing.