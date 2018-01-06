Bluffs man facing drug and weapons charges

A Thursday night traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal lands a Scottsbluff man in jail on several felony charges.

Gering police arrested 36-year-old Trinidad Gonzalez on charges of: Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gonzalez was pulled over on 9th Street after the turn signal violation, and authorities said they saw marijuana remnants in the door panel. Court documents also state that police learned that Gonzalez had a history of weapons possessions.

A search of the vehicle revealed a meth pipe hidden in a pair of work boots in the front seat, and a .380 caliber handgun and bullets in the trunk.

Gonzalez was arrested on the aforementioned charges, and was arraigned on the three charges Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court. He is being detained on a $100,000 bond at 10%, and will be back in court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

If convicted on the weapons charge, Gonzalez would be facing a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.