Bluffs man gets 10 years in prison for 2018 firearms, terroristic threats convictions

An 18-year-old Scottsbluff man will be spending the next 10 years in prison stemming from a 2018 case involving the firing of a gun to threaten several people.

Back in April, Vicente Gonzalez pleaded no contest to felony charges of Terroristic Threats, Discharge of a Firearm Near a Vehicle/ Building and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

That stemmed from a September, 2018 arrest after Gonzalez punched a 15-year-old and then pulled a handgun to scare the teen. Immediately after the altercation, Gonzalez got into a vehicle, shot at an occupied pickup, and three hours later fired a round into the air after confronting a 27-year-old man at an East 12th Street residence and telling him, ‘This is my town’.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Gonzalez to a mandatory minimum of five years in prison on each of the firearm charges- which will run consecutive to each other. Additionally, Gonzalez was sentenced to three years in prison for the Terroristic Threats conviction, but that term will run concurrent to the other prison sentences.