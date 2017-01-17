Bluffs man gets 36 to 48 months on drug and shoplifting charges

A Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to prison for his role in two cases that took place back in August.

28-year-old Christopher Gomez was identified during a WalMart shoplifting case where he stole 2 phones and a watch. Several days later, officers conducted a traffic stop on him, where they found nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine on him.

On Tuesday, he was sentence to 36 to 48 months in prison for the attempted drug distribution conviction; and a 90 day sentence for the felony shoplifting charges will run concurrently.

That sentence was tacked on to the 12 to 24 month prison sentence he received in August on a separate meth conviction .