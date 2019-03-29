Bluffs man gets 5 to 10 years in prison for 2018 child sexual assault investigation

It was a brief sentencing this morning for a 46-year-old Scottsbluff man who pleaded no contest to an amended sexual assault of a child charge to avoid standing trail.

On Friday in Scotts Bluff County District Court, 46-year-old Harold Red Bear Sr. was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison. That comes after after pleading no contest to an amended charge of Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Red Bear Sr. was arrested in Rapid City last October after Nebraska investigators sought him for questioning after the 6-year-old victim reported the assault during a CAPStone interview.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Prosecutors remained silent at sentencing.

Red Bear Sr. will also have to register as a sex offender as terms of his sentencing.