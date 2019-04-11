Bluffs man gets 5 to 8 years in prison from convictions stemming from November assault

A 26-year-old Scottsbluff man was sentenced to a total of 5 to 8 years in prison this morning following a late 2018 altercation near Riverview Golf Course.

Christopher Droppleman was sentenced on Thursday morning to 5 to 8 years in prison on a conviction of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and 1 to 2 years in prison for making Terroristic Threats. Scotts Bluff County District Judge Andrea Miller ruled that the sentences will run concurrently, and Droppleman received 149 days credit for time already served.

He was arrested and charged back in November after deputies were dispatched to a call regarding physical domestic violence.

Court records say Droppleman was wielding a baseball bat and assaulting two women. When authorities searched the home, they found a shotgun and gear bag that had been reported stolen, a syringe with suspected methamphetamine and the bat that was reportedly used to threaten the women.

In exchange for his no contest pleas to his two convictions, charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony were dismissed.

Under Nebraska State Statutes, Droppleman’s conviction of Felon in Possession of a Firearm carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison. If he loses no additional good time while in custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections, he could be released in the fall of 2021.