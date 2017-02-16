Bluffs man gets 9 to 17 years in prison on meth charges

A Scottsbluff man receives a lengthy prison sentence following a June traffic stop.

33-year-old Jose Rocha Jr. was sentenced on Tuesday to 8 to 15 years in prison on an amended charge of Possession of Methamphetamine (10-27 grams) and 1 to 2 years for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Those sentences will run consecutively.

Rocha Jr. was arrested on June 3rd after Scottsbluff officers noticed a vehicle that backed into a residence on East Overland at a high rate of speed and struck the building.

Rocha became uncooperative with officers as they tried to get him to get show his identification. When they finally had him handcuffed, they found a zip lock baggie containing smaller bags with suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the drugs was 57.8 grams of methamphetamine.

He pleaded no contest to a lesser charges in January to avoid going to trial.

In 2001, Rocha was sentenced to a prison term of 2 to 4 years for a conviction of Possession with Intent to Distribute.