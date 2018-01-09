class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282915 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Bluffs man gets prison for jail assault

BY Ryan Murphy | January 9, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Bluffs man gets prison for jail assault
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 37-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting a fellow inmate at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Albert Cornelius was sentenced by District Judge Leo Dobrovolny on Monday morning following his conviction of Assault by a Confined Person, a Class 3A Felony.

Court documents say in November Cornelius was serving a 30 day jail sentence on a conviction of Criminal Mischief. Ten days in to his sentence he punched an inmate six times, causing the victim to lose his front tooth and suffer a bloody lip.

The three year prison sentence was the maximum allowed under Nebraska state law.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments