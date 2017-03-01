Bluffs man given 10 year sentence on weapon possession charge

A 61-year-old Scottsbluff man will spend the next 10 years in prison after being sentenced Tuesday on charges of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person and being an habitual criminal.

Reginald Smith was arrested July 28th after an altercation with his then girlfriend and her nephew, who had stepped in to intervene. Smith allegedly produced a pocket knife, threatening the pair with it.

Court documents say when police went to Smith’s apartment to question him, he answered the door standing in an aggressive stance with a machete in his hand. The documents say Police ordered Smith to drop the machete, at which time he hesitated a few seconds before dropping it.

Smith was found guilty by a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury January 6th of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and was sentenced Tuesday by District Judge Leo Dobrovolny.

Judge Dobrovolny gave Smith credit for 233 days served before sentencing but with an extensive criminal record dating at least back to 2000, the habitual criminal enhancement was added. That means Smith will now serve a mandatory 10 years in prison.