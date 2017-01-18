Bluffs man passes away following fall from Deadwood hotel veranda

A Scottsbluff man has passed away following a New Year’s Day accident at the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood.

64-year-old Tracy Ford was helping with the annual Deadwood Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve. On Sunday, January 1st Ford was helping put away the ball drop equipment, when he fell roughly 25 feet from the hotel veranda and onto the street.

Ford suffered critical injuries, including a broken neck, arms and serious internal injuries. He had been fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit at a Rapid City Regional Hospital for the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Family members say that on Wednesday, Ford’s heart stopped and he went into a coma. He passed away shortly after.

Memorial Services are currently pending.

For years, Ford was a key contributor to the Scottsbluff community fireworks display at Western Nebraska Community College.