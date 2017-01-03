class="single single-post postid-205915 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Bluffs man recovering after fall from Deadwood hotel veranda

BY Kevin Mooney | January 3, 2017
A Scottsbluff man is in the intensive care unit of a Rapid City hospital after an accident Sunday where he fell over twenty feet from the Franklin Hotel veranda in Deadwood.

64 year old Tracy Ford, Mike Ferguson and Pat Gilman have done the Deadwood Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve for 19 years and were done putting the equipment away on New Year’s Day when the accident occurred.

Ferguson told KNEB News Ford has total movement in his extremities but is recovering from cracked vertebra in his neck and back, two broken arms, head injuries and the removal of his kidney.

