Bluffs man “rings” in the New Year

A Scottsbluff man accused of selling a stolen ring to a local pawn store has been charged with misdemeanor theft, forgery and fraud.

Court documents indicate 37 year old Anthony Plummer and the victim came to the police station Monday, where Plummer admitted to stealing her ring and then selling the ring at the pawn shop.

The two people live at the same address in the 400 block of West 20th Street and Plummer admitted he knew the ring wasn’t his when he took it from a glass jar and wasn’t authorized to sell it.