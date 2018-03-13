Bluffs man sentenced for sending lewd messages to teen

A 37-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced on a charge of Intentional Child Abuse; stemming from an August investigation regarding inappropriate phone messages with a 17-year-old girl.

Jimmy Pritchard was sentenced to three years of probation on a conviction of: Committing Intentional Child Abuse- No Injury after striking a plea deal with prosecutors. Pritchard will also have to register as a sex offender. Charges of Debauching a Minor and Attempt of a Class IIA Felony were dropped.

Court documents say that Pritchard had video chatted with the teen while he was naked, and sent multiple messages alluding that he wanted sexual contact with the girl.

District Judge Leo Dobrovolny says under the terms of probation, Pritchard cannot have any contact with the victim, cannot have any unsupervised contact with any minor, and cannot use the internet while on probation.