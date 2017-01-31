class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212311 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs man sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison on meth charges

BY Ryan Murphy | January 31, 2017
Booking Photo courtesy Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A 24-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to prison following his arrest stemming from a July traffic stop.

Frankie Ramirez Jr. was arrested over the summer by Gering Police after he was caught driving under suspension. A subsequent investigation revealed that he had approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine in his backpack.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 48 to 72 months on a conviction of attempted distribution of methamphetamine. He was also sentence to 24 months in prison for not having any drug tax stamps; but that sentence will run concurrently.

Ramirez Jr. was given credit for 191 days already served.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
