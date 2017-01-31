Bluffs man sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison on meth charges

A 24-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to prison following his arrest stemming from a July traffic stop.

Frankie Ramirez Jr. was arrested over the summer by Gering Police after he was caught driving under suspension. A subsequent investigation revealed that he had approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine in his backpack.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 48 to 72 months on a conviction of attempted distribution of methamphetamine. He was also sentence to 24 months in prison for not having any drug tax stamps; but that sentence will run concurrently.

Ramirez Jr. was given credit for 191 days already served.