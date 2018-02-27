Bluffs man sentenced to prison for July assault on police officer

A man who cut a Scottsbluff Police Officer with a knife following a July foot pursuit has been sentenced to 26 to 46 years in prison today in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

22-year-old Phillip Garcia was sentenced to 15-30 years on a conviction of assaulting an officer, and 10 to 15 years on a conviction of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Garcia was also sentenced on a separate case for Theft by Unlawful Taking ($1,500 to $5,000), where he had stole stereo equipment and pawned it. Garcia was sentenced to one year in prison on that case.

He received a mandatory minimum of 3 years in prison on the officer assault conviction, and will not receive any good time during the first three years. All sentences will run consecutive, and he will have to serve a minimum of 14 years in prison.

Garcia led police on a foot pursuit on July 26th, and Officer Tyler Fliam ended up chasing Garcia into a backyard between Avenue H and Avenue I. The two became engaged in a physical altercation, and during the struggle, Fliam was cut in the face with a knife before he was able to use a Taser on Garcia and take him into custody.