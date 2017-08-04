Bluffs man sentenced to prison for meth distribution

A 45 year old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to three to five years in prison after more than 60 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution was found at his residence last January.

Scott Johnson was given the sentence by District Judge Derek Weimer last Friday for the defendant’s plea to a charge of distribution of an exceptionally hazardous drug.

Court documents say investigators with the WING drug task force found the drugs at the 3rd Avenue residence while executing a search warrant and then observed Johnson passing by in his truck. They tried to chase him down, but were unsuccessful. But ten days later they found the unoccupied truck in Minatare and issued an arrest warrant for Johnson.

Johnson was also fined $9,000 by Judge Weimer for not having a drug tax stamp.