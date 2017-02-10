Bluffs man who skipped meth distribution sentencing picked up on warrant

A 27-year-old Scottsbluff man is back in custody after failing to show up to court for his January 10th sentencing date.

Court documents say that in March of 2016, Zachary Gessner sold meth to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force and was arrested several months later. Gessner pleaded guilty to a single count of Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazard drug on October 5th.

Prior to his sentencing, the court granted a motion for him to be released from jail so he could check in to an inpatient treatment facility into Alliance. Rather than check into the facility, Gessner went to the house of the CI and threatened her and destroyed her phone.

Members from WING checked with the inpatient clinic in Alliance, and verified that Gessner never checked himself in. A January 10th sentencing date was set as a condition of the bond, but Gessner did not appear.

A bench warrant was issued on January 13th, and Gessner was arrested on Thursday by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

He’ll be back in court on Friday morning to answer to the outstanding charges.