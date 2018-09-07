Bluffs Middle Schools Camden Ceplecha named Platte Valley Company’s Star Student of the Week

Do you remember your first day of middle school?

New faces, new teachers, new locker and new challenges. Bluffs Middle School science teacher David Griess knows these obstacles can be difficult for kids, and that’s why he nominated Camden Ceplecha for Star Student of the Week.

Camden was without a locker for the first week of school after receiving the wrong locker combination- not once, not twice, but three times. Greiss says Ceplecha handled it in stride- and surprised him during the lunch hour this week to get honored.

Watch his full segment below, and you can nominate a deserving K-12 student by clicking here.